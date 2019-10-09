Apple gains after price target boost, new product expectations

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gains 1.0% i n premarket trading after one analyst boosts his price target for the tech giant and another talks about product introductions scheduled for next year.

Canaccord Genuity's T. Michael Walkley raises price target to $260 from $240, citing "stronger than anticipated initial sales" for its newest iPhones.

Walkely writes that management could boost share repurchases and dividends given strong Q3 results and debt that was recently raised.

Separately, a note from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple is planning new hardware for H2 2020, including new augmented reality glasses that it will build with third-party brands.

Also expected are new MacBooks, new iPad Pros, and a lower-cost iPhone SE2.