Bilibili +2.3% as Nomura starts at Buy

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is up 2.3% premarket after an initiation at Buy by Nomura, the latest firm to join a couple dozen in the bull parade.

China's reply to YouTube has "untapped potential" and a "special appeal to Gen Z users," the firm says, thanks to innovative features.

Shares are down more than 30% from their February high, and Nomura has a price target of $18, implying 34% upside.

While sell-side analysts rate it Buy on average, Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.