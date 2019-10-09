Chesapeake Utilities to exit natural gas marketing business

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) says it will sell most of the assets of its Peninsula Energy Services Co. natural gas marketing subsidiary, marking its exit from the business.

CPK says it has executed three separate transactions to sell Pesco's assets and contracts: Florida retail operations will be sold to Gas South LLC, non-Florida retail operations and contracts were sold to United Energy Trading LLC, and various wholesale contracts in Delaware and Maryland were sold to NJR Energy Services.

CPK says it expects to recognize a gain from the sale of the assets in 2019 upon the closing of the deals.