Dermira up 3% premarket on start of late-stage development of lebrikizumab

Dosing is underway in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Dermira's (NASDAQ:DERM) lebrikizumab, an IL-13 inhibitor, in patients at least 12 years old with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

The late-stage program will include another identical Phase 3. Total enrollment in the two studies will be ~800 subjects across ~200 sites in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Topline data from the 16-week induction period should be available in H1 2021.

Almirall S.A. (OTC:LBTSF) owns exclusive rights in Europe under a February 2019 agreement (option exercised in June).