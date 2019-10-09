Oppenheimer constructive on Autodesk

Oppenheimer updates on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) after a product demonstration of the company's construction project applications.

Oppy on ADSK: "We believe the Construction opportunity has the potential to drive much of Autodesk’s growth over the next 12- to-36 months. We think the commercial construction industry can be mostly shielded from any macro growth weakness for a few years due to several factors discussed below (strong backlog, full employment). However, we are closely monitoring industry metrics for any signs of a prolonged slowdown."

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Autodesk and assigns a price target of $175 (19% upside potential) vs. teh sell-side consensus PT of $168.56.