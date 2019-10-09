Fitbit rises 3.5% as it shifts production outside of China

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) jumps 3.5% in premarket trading as it shifts manufacturing operations away from China for effectively all of its trackers and smartwatches.

Expects that its products will no longer be subject to Section 301 tariffs starting in January 2020.

“In 2018, in response to the ongoing threat of tariffs, we began exploring potential alternatives to China, said Fitbit CFO Ron Kisling. "As a result of these explorations, we have made changes to our supply chain and manufacturing operations and have additional changes underway.”