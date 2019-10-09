Benchmark likes Liberty Sirius as Sirius XM play

Oct. 09, 2019 9:27 AM ETSIRI, LSXMKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is a new Hold at Benchmark, but the firm has started Liberty SiriusXM (NASDAQ:LSXMA) at Buy, calling it a "de facto pure play on Sirius XM."
  • Analyst Matthew Harrigan sees a "potential roll-up" across LSXMA and SIRI, noting that the tracking stock's ownership of SIRI keeps increasing so long as it doesn't sell into Sirius XM open market buybacks.
  • Liberty SiriusXM owns about 70% of Sirius XM.
  • SIRI is up 0.6% premarket.
  • While the sell-side likes LSXMA, rating it Buy on average, it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
