UPS orders up 6K natural gas trucks

  • UPS (NYSE:UPS) says it will purchase more than 6K natural gas-powered trucks as part of a $450M investment in alternative fuel technology.
  • The purchases will begin in 2020 and run through 2022.
  • The new vehicles will be equipped with compressed natural gas fuel systems provided under an exclusive agreement with Agility Fuel Solutions. The company says the investment in CNG fuel systems expands its relationship with Agility Fuel Solutions and supports fleet sustainability efforts.
  • UPS +0.52% premarket to $113.33.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.