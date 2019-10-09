UPS orders up 6K natural gas trucks
- UPS (NYSE:UPS) says it will purchase more than 6K natural gas-powered trucks as part of a $450M investment in alternative fuel technology.
- The purchases will begin in 2020 and run through 2022.
- The new vehicles will be equipped with compressed natural gas fuel systems provided under an exclusive agreement with Agility Fuel Solutions. The company says the investment in CNG fuel systems expands its relationship with Agility Fuel Solutions and supports fleet sustainability efforts.
- UPS +0.52% premarket to $113.33.
- Source: Press Release