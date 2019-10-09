Weatherford wins multiyear deals for drilling, well services in Iraq
Oct. 09, 2019
- Weartherford International (OTCPK:WFTIQ) says it was awarded two drilling rig contracts and a well service contract with an unnamed "multinational operator in one of the world's largest proven oil fields located in Iraq."
- Weatherford says the pair of two-year contracts provide integrated services to drill development wells in one of Iraq's most productive oil fields, and the five-year well service deal provides in-country support and specialized well services, including workshop services, fishing, milling, water shutoff and zonal isolation.
- Financial terms are not disclosed.