Weatherford wins multiyear deals for drilling, well services in Iraq

Oct. 09, 2019 9:30 AM ETWFRDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Weartherford International (OTCPK:WFTIQ) says it was awarded two drilling rig contracts and a well service contract with an unnamed "multinational operator in one of the world's largest proven oil fields located in Iraq."
  • Weatherford says the pair of two-year contracts provide integrated services to drill development wells in one of Iraq's most productive oil fields, and the five-year well service deal provides in-country support and specialized well services, including workshop services, fishing, milling, water shutoff and zonal isolation.
  • Financial terms are not disclosed.
