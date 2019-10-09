Galderma advancing ready-to-use botulinum toxin for frown lines

Nestle S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) subsidiary Galderma announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating QM1114, its ready-to-use liquid formulation of botulinum toxin type A, for the treatment of glabellar lines (frown lines).

Phase 3 studies, expected to enroll ~1,500 subjects, are next up.

The company says market research shows that over 70% of injectors do not delegate the reconstitution process (required with currently approved treatments) due to a lack of confidence with someone else doing it.