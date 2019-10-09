Goldman looks to its own employees for startups

Earlier this year, 500 teams of employees at Goldman Sachs (GS +0.5% ) pitched potential startups for the chance to step away from their regular jobs to run a fledgling business, CNBC reports.

Accelerate was created in late 2017 after the bank's chief strategy officer, Stephanie Cohen, found it difficult to create an automation tool for investment bankers in her previous role of heading a mergers group.

Of the 500 pitches, five were selected for funding. One of the winners is a program called PinACL that automates corporate network updates and protects them from cyber threats. Another is a software platform for the alternative investment industry called Scribe.

The winning teams have two years away from their old jobs to make them work.