Monolithic Power stung by negative Spruce Point report

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR -5.7% ) falls sharply after Spruce Point Capital issues a Strong Sell rating on its view that analysts are missing the underlying revenue story. A couple of key snippets from the bearish report are posted below.

"Despite being headquartered and publicly listed in the U.S., MPWR operates largely as a foreign company with ~90% of its production, and 58% of sales reported in China. After a close on-the-ground and forensic financial investigation, Spruce Point finds evidence that suggests $245 – $265m (~40%) of its sales are irreconcilable. With MPWR’s shares valued among the highest in the semiconductor space, and fundamental and accounting pressures mounting, we see the potential for 75% – 85% downside risk ($21 – $35 per share)."

"Based on our conversations with people familiar with MPWR, we believe its 'cowboy' culture is not a good cultural fit with traditional more conservative industry players. As such, we see little chance a takeover ever materializes."