Stocks climb as China reportedly open to partial trade deal

Stocks look to recoup some of yesterday's losses amid renewed optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks; Dow +0.7% , S&P +0.8% , Nasdaq +0.9% .

An overnight Bloomberg report said China was interested in reaching a partial trade deal with the U.S., which would include an agreement to buy more agricultural products, if the U.S. imposed no more tariff increases.

European bourses also trade solidly in the green, with Germany's DAX +1.1% , France's CAC +0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, a jury ordered Johnson & Johnson ( -0.9% ) to pay $8B in a case involving its Risperdal drug, although an appeal could reduce the payment.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors open higher following yesterday's broad-based losses, led by information technology ( +1.1% ), energy ( +1% ) and materials ( +1% ).

U.S. WTI crude oil +1.6% to $53.47/bbl as Turkey begins a military operations against Kurdish forces in Syria.

Fed Chair Powell will speak with KC Fed President George in a roundtable session at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Also still ahead: August wholesale trade, August Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey