iShares MSCI Turkey ETF -1.8% after Turkish military pushes into Syria

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) slides 1.8% as Turkey launches a military push against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, with air strikes hitting the border town of Ras al Ain.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his aim is to eliminate what he calls a "terror corridor" on Turkey's southern border.

The advance follows the U.S.'s shift to pull its troops out of the area, a move that's been criticized as betraying Kurdish allies.

The Turkish lira falls 0.4% against the U.S. dollar; it's declined 2.6% in the past five days.

