American delays 737 MAX return to mid-January

American Airlines (AAL +2.7% ) says it expects Boeing's (BA -0.1% ) 737 MAX jets will return to service in mid-January, more than a month beyond its previous projection.

American plans to "slowly phase in" the planes, starting Jan. 16, and increase its use of the jets through February; the carrier had 24 of the 737 MAX 8 planes at the time of the grounding and has 76 on order.

The airline says the delay will force it to cancel ~140 flights a day; it previously expected the planes to return to its fleet for commercial service in early December.

The grounding has caused widespread flight cancellations, raising costs and hurting profits: American says it canceled 9,475 flights during Q3, cutting its pretax income in the quarter by ~$140M.