Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q3 production

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL +0.6% ) posts consolidated Q3 production of 248,400 ounces, +38% Y/Y and +16% sequentially, driven by record 75% Y/Y increase in production at Fosterville to 158,327 ounces.

Production at Fosterville is expected to increase in Q4 from Q3 levels, with the mine on track to achieve its FY 2019 guidance of 570,000 – 610,000 ounces.

Production at Macassa increased 13% Y/Y to 62,945 ounces, and it is well positioned to achieve 2019 guidance of 240,000 – 250,000 ounces

Gold poured in Q3 of 252,984 ounces, with consolidated gold sales of 256,276 ounces

Cash position increased 31%, with total cash and equivalents of $615M.