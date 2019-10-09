Activision builds mobile momentum with 'CoD' - KeyBanc

Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) is seeing healthy momentum on mobile thanks to the successful rollout of Call of Duty: Mobile, KeyBanc says.

That's especially true in emerging markets that could be playing the CoD franchise for the first time, and it should benefit monetization and engagement with the older console and PC versions, analyst Tyler Parker says.

Parker expects a $20M contribution from the game for Q4 growing to $185M in 2020.

Sell-side analysts rate ATVI Outperform on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.