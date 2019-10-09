Five Prime up 13% on insider buys

Thinly traded micro cap Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX +13% ) is up on average volume in early trade. After the close yesterday, regulatory filings were made showing direct stock purchases by interim CEO and Director William Ringo (34,451 shares) and beneficial owner BVF Partners LP (601,482 shares).

The immuno-oncology therapy developer has been in a long-term downtrend since peaking at $48.87 about two years ago.

On the working capital front, at the end of June it had ~$214M in quick assets while operations consumed ~$56M in H1.