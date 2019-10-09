Halcón Resources exits bankruptcy

Halcón Resources (OTCPK:HKRS) says it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy following a restructuring that eliminated more than $750M in debt and more than $40M of annual interest expense.

Halcón reported nearly $1.8B in total assets and $945M in total debts as of March 31 when it filed for Chapter 11 protection two months ago.

The company says it hired Daniel Rohling as its new COO, replacing Jon Wright.

Rohling has 15 years of oil and gas operations experience, most recently as Asset VP at Ajax Resources until the company was bought by Diamondback Energy in October 2018.