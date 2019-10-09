Foot Lockers partners with online kids clothes startup
Oct. 09, 2019 10:39 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Foot Locker (FL +1.5%) is one of the financial backers of online kids clothing store Rockets of Awesome.
- The company reportedly invested about $12.5M during a funding round last February.
- As part of a strategic partnership, Rockets of Awesome will set up shop in some Kids Foot Locker stores and will become the largest retailer of Rockets of Awesome's line of clothing in the U.S.
- "As part of our mission to inspire and empower kids and parents alike, we are investing in new and innovative companies like Rockets of Awesome that elevate the customer journey through inspired storytelling and unique experiences both on- and offline," says Foot Locker strategy exec Scott Martin.