U.S. credit card delinquencies rise for smaller issuers

Smaller credit card issuers in the U.S. are seeing a higher rate of delinquencies than are the 100 largest banks, and the gap is growing, according to data from the Federal Reserve.

The 100 largest banks had a credit card delinquency rate of 2.44% in Q2 2019 compared with 6.34% for all other banks.

In the year ago quarter, the biggest banks' delinquency rate was 2.42% vs. 6.02% for the rest.

And while the U.S. prime lending rate -- the rate that commercial banks charge their most credit-worthy customers -- has fallen due to the Fed's recent rate cuts, the spread between the prime rate and the average annualized rate on credit cards widened to a record at the end of August, Bloomberg reports.

Issuers, it seems, would rather lure customers with rewards programs than lower rates. They may also be hesitant to reduce credit card interest rates as risks increase.

