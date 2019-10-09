Google in test production of 5G phone - Nikkei

Google (GOOG +1% , GOOGL +1% ) has started test production of a 5G version of its Pixel smartphone, Nikkei reports, a move that could beat Apple (AAPL +0.8% ) to the punch on the new networking standard.

The company could announce the phone at its Oct. 15 launch event, according to the report.

That move would further cement Google's Apple-like push into branded hardware to build stronger ties with its software and services.

Two new Pixel 4 phones are headed into mass production and will be ready to ship after the unveiling, the report says, and test builds of the 5G version are under way.

Pixel's market share is still small, at less than 0.5%, but Google plans to more than double last year's shipments to as many as 10M phones this year.