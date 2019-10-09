Eastmain resources announces C$2M private placement financing
- Eastmain Resources (OTCQX:EANRF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement shares for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2M.
- The Offering is comprised, in part, of a minimum of C$0.5M of units priced at C$0.12/Hard Unit.
- The remaining balance will be comprised of any combination of Hard Units and flow-through shares priced at C$0.155/Quebec FT share, and Federal flow-through shares priced at C$0.145/Federal FT share.
- The net proceeds will be used to fund the exploration and development of the Company’s Québec mineral concessions and for general corporate and working capital purposes.
- The Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 23.