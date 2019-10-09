Eastmain resources announces C$2M private placement financing

  • Eastmain Resources (OTCQX:EANRF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement shares for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2M.
  • The Offering is comprised, in part, of a minimum of C$0.5M of units priced at C$0.12/Hard Unit.
  • The remaining balance will be comprised of any combination of Hard Units and flow-through shares priced at C$0.155/Quebec FT share, and Federal flow-through shares priced at C$0.145/Federal FT share.
  • The net proceeds will be used to fund the exploration and development of the Company’s Québec mineral concessions and for general corporate and working capital purposes.
  • The Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 23.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.