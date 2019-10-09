Shell CEO urges collaboration in tackling emissions

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.2% ) CEO Ben van Beurden warns his oil and gas colleagues that energy companies that do not collaborate in the fight against climate change under the 2015 Paris agreement risk going out of business.

"Climate change is the biggest challenge facing the energy industry, but the energy industry isn't the biggest challenge for the world trying to tackle climate change," van Beurden told the Oil & Money conference in London.

Government taxes on carbon emissions will not be enough to turn the tide, and coordinated action from industries to improve efficiency and reduce emissions is essential, he said.

The CEO also told the conference he was "puzzled" by the relaxed attitude of markets following the attacks on Saudi oil installations.

"I would not have expected oil prices to be back at $58/bbl," van Beurden said. "The geopolitical risk premium is very low at this point... something that many of us would not have expected."