Nomura positive on Marriott Vacations

Nomura Instinet backs up a positive view on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC +1.2% ) after taking in the company's analyst day.

"VAC’s 2022 outlook met the Street’s positive expectations. Revenues are expected to increase at ~7% and EBITDA at ~9%. EBITDA growth is boosted by a higher synergy outlook of $125mn, up from $100mn previously," sums up analyst Brian Dobson.

Dobson also notes that the recent deceleration at Hilton Grand Vacations is company specific.

Nomura keeps a Buy rating and price target of $136 on VAC (+34% upside potential).