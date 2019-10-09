Dundee Precious Metals announces Q3 production results

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF) says that Q3 gold production at Chelopech was slightly lower than the first two quarters of 2019 due to lower mill feed grades within the mining sequence along with a lower gold recovery.

Production at Ada Tepe was strong as a result of treating ore in inventory above the reserve grade relative to lower mine grades processed during commissioning

Payable metals in concentrate sold for Chelopech and Ada Tepe were lower than metals in concentrate produced due to the timing of planned concentrate shipments.

The company says that smelter production was impacted by an incident in the Ausmelt furnace and the earlier implementation of the annual maintenance shutdown.

Q3 results are expected to be released on November 7, 2019.