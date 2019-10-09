Blockade lifted at Newmont Goldcorp's Peñasquito mine

Oct. 09, 2019
  • Newmont Goldcorp (NEM -0.6%) says the blockade has been lifted at its Peñasquito mine in Mexico, paving the way for government-sponsored talks to continue in pursuit of a long-term solution.
  • NEM says operations at the mine remain temporarily suspended pending further evaluation of the situation on the ground and assurances that the blockade will not be allowed to resume.
  • The miner says the blockade has hurt Peñasquito's Q3 production by ~11K gold oz., 1.7M silver oz., 13.7M lbs. of lead and 22.8M lbs. of zinc.
  • Operations at the mine, which produced 272K oz. of gold last year, have been intermittent since March after protesters staged blockades to urge compensation for damage to local water supplies.
