Delta Air Lines Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.27 (+26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.61B (+5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dal has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Delta Drops Below Trendline Ahead Of EarningsDelta Earnings Preview: An Eventful Quarter