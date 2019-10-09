Bank of China forges ahead with SOFR-linked dollar note

Oct. 09, 2019 11:24 AM ETBank of China Limited (BACHF)BACHFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Bank of China's (OTCPK:BACHF) Macau Branch is expected to price a floating-rate note tied to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) today, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.
  • The note pricing reflects the shift away from the once-dominant and scandal-plagued LIBOR benchmark.
  • This would be the first foreign-currency bond from a Chinese issuer linked to SOFR, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
  • The transition away from LIBOR has been slow as some market participants see a chance that the benchmark's administrator and the panel of banks that determine its setting could keep the rate alive past 2021.
  • LIBOR, at last count, underpins more than $350T of mortgages, loans, and derivatives globally.
