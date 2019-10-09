Endeavour's silver equivalent output fell 30% in Q3

Endeavour Silver (EXK -3.7% ) reports sharp Y/Y declines in Q3 production from its four silver-gold mines in Mexico, citing the planned reduction of mine output at El Cubo and lower throughput and grades at Bolanitos, partly offset by higher production at Guanacevi and new production at El Compas.

EXK says Q3 silver production slumped 34% Y/Y to 948.5K oz. and gold output slid 25% to 9,716 oz., resulting in silver equiv. production of 1.72M oz., 30% lower than in the year-ago quarter; Q3 silver sold fell 45% to 835K oz. and gold sold decreased 28% to 9,373 oz.

EXK says it expects lower operating costs in Q3 and further improvements of Guanacevi and Bolanitos tonnage and grades in Q4, which should have a positive impact on costs and production.