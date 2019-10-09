Virtu Financial closes on incremental $525M loan

Virtu Financial (VIRT +0.1% ) closes an incremental $525M senior unsecured first lien term loan.

Bears interest at the same rate as its existing term loan, currently LIBOR + 350 basis points, and will mature on March 1, 2026, the same as its existing term loan.

Also enters a five-year $525M floating- to fixed-interest rate swap agreement that effectively fixes our interest payment obligations on the term loan at 4.8% through Sept. 2024.

Used proceeds, along with cash on hand, to redeem 6.75% senior secured second lien notes due 2022 of VFH Parent LLC and Orchestra Co-Issuer at 103.375% of the principal amount of existing notes.