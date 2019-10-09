Iridium +7.4% as Sidoti returns to Buy stance

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is up 7.4% to a two-week high after Sidoti upgraded to Buy on valuation, from Neutral.

Analyst Gregory Burns praises growth potential of Certus Broadband and Narrowband services, and expects material expansion in free cash flow as capex returns to maintenance spending for the coming 10 years after the Certus buildout.

He has a price target of $26, implying 18% upside from current pricing.

Analysts have a rating of Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, while the stock has a Neutral Quant Rating.