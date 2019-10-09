Vinig Sparks upgrades Citi; cuts Key, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan

Vining Sparks analyst Marty Mosby upgrades Citigroup (C +1.6%) to strong buy from market perform and sets a price target of $80; compares with average price target of $80.76.
Mosby downgrades KeyCorp (KEY +0.4%) and Wells Fargo (WFC +1%) to market perform from strong buy.
Sets WFC price target at $56; trims KEY price target to $20 from $20.50.
Cuts JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.7%) to market perform from market outperform and price target to $120 from $125.
