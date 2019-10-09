EDF adds €1.5B to Flamanville project costs

EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) tumbles to two-year lows in Paris trade after warning its Flamanville nuclear project in France will cost €1.5B ($1.65B) more than previously expected, as it counts the costs of weld repairs demanded by French nuclear watchdog ASN.

EDF now forecasts Flamanville will cost €12.4B, just a month after warning its Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in the U.K. could cost £2.9B ($3.6B) more than expected.

Flamanville 3 was meant to open in 2012, and in June EDF delayed the start date by three years to 2022, but the latest announcement indicates the start will slide into 2023.

EDF says it hopes to use remote-operated robots to make necessary repairs at Flamanville and have the ASN validate the work by year-end 2020.