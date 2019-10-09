BioNTech SE (BNTX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for its IPO of 10M American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing one ordinary share.

The Mainz, Germany-based biotech develops individualized immunotherapies principally for cancer patients (also infectious diseases and chronic infections). Its pipeline consists of mRNA therapeutics, engineered cell therapies, antibodies and small molecule immunomodulators. Its most advanced candidate is an mRNA neoantigen called iNeST, in Phase 2 development for a certain type of melanoma.

2019 Financials (6 mo.): Contract revenues: €51.9M (+20%); Operating Expenses: €135.9M (+96%); Net Loss: (€90.8M) (-291%); Cash Consumption: (€85.7M) (-23%).