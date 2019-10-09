Stocks keep climbing as trade hopes persevere

Stocks hold their gains in midday trading amid hopes that China and the U.S. will reach a limited deal as talks are set to start again on Thursday.
The Nasdaq advances 1.0%, S&P 500 gains 0.9%, and the Dow rises 0.7%.
All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors stay in the green, with information technology (+1.4%) and energy (+1.2%) leading the field; utilities (+0.2%) and real estate (+0.3%) lag.
Crude oil rises 1.5% to $53.43 per barrel.
With the rising stock market, the Cboe Volatility Index recedes 6.3% to 18.98.
Treasurys slip as well, pushing 10-year yield up 4 basis points to 1.573%.
Dollar Index ticks down 0.1% to 99.08.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.4%, FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, Germany's DAX surged 1.0%, and France's CAC AllShares Index increased 0.7%.
Coming up at 2:00 PM ET is the release of Fed's minutes for the FOMC's September meeting, which may give investors more insight on the discussions that took place among the central bank's decision-makers.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox