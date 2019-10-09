Stocks keep climbing as trade hopes persevere

Stocks hold their gains in midday trading amid hopes that China and the U.S. will reach a limited deal as talks are set to start again on Thursday.

The Nasdaq advances 1.0%, S&P 500 gains 0.9% , and the Dow rises 0.7% .

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors stay in the green, with information technology ( +1.4% ) and energy ( +1.2% ) leading the field; utilities ( +0.2% ) and real estate ( +0.3% ) lag.

Crude oil rises 1.5% to $53.43 per barrel.

With the rising stock market, the Cboe Volatility Index recedes 6.3% to 18.98.

Treasurys slip as well, pushing 10-year yield up 4 basis points to 1.573%.

Dollar Index ticks down 0.1% to 99.08.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.4% , FTSE 100 rose 0.3% , Germany's DAX surged 1.0% , and France's CAC AllShares Index increased 0.7% .

Coming up at 2:00 PM ET is the release of Fed's minutes for the FOMC's September meeting, which may give investors more insight on the discussions that took place among the central bank's decision-makers.