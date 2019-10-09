Thyssenkrupp CEO announces more job cuts coming

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) will make sweeping job cuts and provide an update on the new company structure next month, new CEO Martina Merz has told employees.

The company, which already had announced 6K positions will be eliminated, does not specify a figure on potential job losses, pending negotiations about cuts with labor leaders.

Separately, Thyssenkrupp reportedly will provide potential bidders access to the data room of its elevator division in the coming days, as one of Europe's biggest M&A deals of the year picks up the pace.

Access will be granted to Hitachi, Kone, Blackstone, CVC and Carlyle as well as a consortium including Advent, Cinven and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, according to Reuters.