Targeting gas could hurt efforts to lower carbon emissions, BP CEO says

BP (BP +1% ) CEO Bob Dudley says the anti fossil-fuel movement's targeting of gas as well as coal and oil could be counter-productive to global efforts to cut carbon emissions and prevent climate change.

Dudley told the Oil & Money conference in London that gas has a "vital role" to play in any transition towards cleaner fuels, helping to meet energy demand, adding that switching from coal to gas has cut more than 500M metric tons of carbon dioxide over the past decade.

The CEO also said Michael Bloomberg's $500M plan to stop building gas-fired power plants in the U.S. is "irresponsible" and relies on "a false equivalence between gas and coal, and an assumption that an all-electric economy will emerge just as soon as we close the alternatives."