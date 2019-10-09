Resolute Mining warns problems at Syama mine plant to hit production

Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF -3.6% ) warned of a “material impact” on final quarter production at its Syama gold mine, after the company identified a problem in sulphide processing processing circuit; a crack was detected in the main external shell of the roaster.

The roaster was successfully brought back into service following September maintenance and repair work, however, upon reheating and under normal operational loads, a crack was observed.

Syama sulphide circuit produced 12,730 ounces in the September quarter and the oxide circuit 33,074 ounces.

The group’s overall production guidance for 2019 is 400,000 oz at an all-in sustaining cost of $960/oz.