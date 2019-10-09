BT launching new offerings amid rebrand

Britain's BT Group (BT -1.5% ) has announced new products and services along with a new brand identity to support a "Beyond Limits" strategy, set to launch with a campaign on Oct. 18.

That includes 5G mobile services via EE's network starting this Friday in London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh. Converged products for home and business will come out under the BT Halo name.

It's also launching a team of 900 home tech experts for customer and workplace support, and customer contact centers will be rehomed in the UK and Ireland earlier than expected, from January 2020.

The company will bring the BT brand back into more than 600 retail stores, and it is working to upgrade 700,000 homes and businesses to faster broadband by summer 2020.