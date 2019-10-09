LMVH reports broad-based sales strength

LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) tops Q3 sales expectations even with the protests in Hong Kong forcing the closure of some stores in the city.

LVMH execs say sales in the U.S. and Europe were strong, and sales were solid in Mainland China and Japan for some divisions as well.

Total sales were up 17% to €$13.3B, while comparable sales rose 11% vs. +9% consensus.

LVMH's outlook: "In a growth environment since the beginning of the year, albeit marked by an uncertain geopolitical context, LVMH will continue to be vigilant. The Group will pursue its strategy focused on innovation and targeted geographic expansion in the most promising markets."