BAML defends Marvell Technology

Bank of America Merrill Lynch calls Marvell Technology (MRVL +2.5% ) its top pick among 5G digital processor names after factoring yesterday's 6% drop.

The firm thinks the stock reaction was likely on overstated concerns around Marvell's exposure to Chinese security companies affected by new U.S. restrictions, and due to investor concerns around the pace of MRVL's 5G ramp next year.

"Upcoming US/China trade talks later this week could continue to inject volatility in semi stocks, but we believe it could present a particularly attractive buying opportunity for MRVL ahead of potential positive catalysts," advises BAML.

BAML keeps a Buy rating on Marvell and price objective of $30 vs. the sell-side average PT of $27.48.