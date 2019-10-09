Glaxo teams up with Lyell Immunopharma in cell therapies

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.5% ) inks a five-year collaboration agreement with South San Francisco-based Lyell Immunopharma aimed at developing new technologies to improve cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, particularly solid tumors, including strengthening its current pipeline featuring NY-ESO-1-targeting GSK3377794 which has accelerated review status in the U.S. and Europe for synovial sarcoma.

Lyell is exploring several ways to improve T cell function and increase T cell "fitness" to boost initial response rates in solid tumors and prevent relapses due to losses in T cell functionality.

Financial terms are not disclosed.