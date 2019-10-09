U.S. doesn't endorse Turkey's attack on Syria, Trump says

"Turkey is now responsible" for making sure all captive ISIS fighters remain imprisoned and that "ISIS does not reconstitute in any way, shape, or form," President Trump said in a statement in response to Turkey's military operation in Syria.

"The U.S. does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea," he said.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) falls 2.6% .

Meanwhile, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker calls on Turkey to show restraint and stop its operation in Syria.

On Monday, Trump vowed to "destroy and obliterate" Turkey's economy if it did anything that Trump considers "off limits."