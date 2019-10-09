Some Fed members wanted to give more guidance after last meeting

The minutes of the Fed's September meeting show that "several participants" wanted the FOMC's post-meeting statement to give more guidance on when they expected the monetary policy rate adjustments to end.

Since the meeting, Fed officials standard line is "there's no preset course," and incoming data will help determine any further actions.

As was already disclosed, there were some officials that wanted to keep rates unchanged and a couple that wanted to cut rates by 50 basis points instead of the 25-bp cut that was taken.

The issue of the Fed's balance sheet arose when discussing In money market turmoil that occurred about the same time as the Sept. 17-18 meeting. "A few participants noted the possibility of resuming trend growth of the balance sheet to help stabilize the level of reserves in the banking system," according to the minutes.

Participants agreed that any asset purchases needed to be maintain an appropriate level of reserve balances "should be clearly distinguished from past large-scale asset purchase programs" that were aimed at monetary policy accommodation in the wake of the financial crisis.

10-year Treasury rises almost 5 basis points to 1.579%; at about noon ET yield had been at 1.573%; (TLT -0.8% ), (TBT +1.5% ).