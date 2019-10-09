Chevron in talks to sell $2B stake in giant Azeri oilfield - Reuters

Hungary's MOL is in talks to acquire Chevron's (CVX +1.5% ) stake in Azerbaijan's giant Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oilfield for more than $2B, Reuters reports.

Both CVX and Exxon Mobil (XOM +1% ) are seeking to sell their stakes in the BP-operated field in the Caspian Sea as they refocus on domestic production.

MOL initially was interested in the stakes of both U.S. companies but decided to bid only for CVX's 9.57% holding, according to the report.

XOM reportedly continues to seek a buyer for its 6.8% stake in the ACG field; the sale process reportedly is being run by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.