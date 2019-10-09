BHP shareholder Aberdeen Standard ramps up climate pressure

Top five BHP (BHP +0.4% ) shareholder Aberdeen Standard Investments joins the Church of England Pensions Board in seeking to pressure the company to cut ties with groups that lobby for policies inconsistent with global climate change goals.

Aberdeen Standard, which holds 3.2% of BHP shares, says it is speaking out ahead of a vote at the company's annual shareholder meeting in London on Oct. 17 because of the urgency of tackling climate change and after its research found the lobby groups were the biggest single obstacle to progress.

BHP, whose income derives mostly from iron ore and coking coal used to make steel, says it is committed to cutting emissions and is reviewing its membership of industry groups but believes engagement can promote best practices.