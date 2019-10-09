FOMC weighed increased economic risks at September meeting

As Fed Chair Jerome Powell had expressed after the September FOMC meeting, the baseline outlook for the U.S. economy is continued growth, but downside risks to the outlook have increased since the previous meeting.

Of course, slowing global growth and trade uncertainty loomed large among those risks, but also "weakness in investment spending, manufacturing production, and exports had emerged," according to the minutes of the FOMC meeting.

"Several participants" commented that the weakness in business spending, manufacturing, and exports could "give rise to slower hiring, a development hat would likely weigh on consumption and the overall economic outlook."

In other words, if hiring slows too much, the U.S. consumer spending won't be able to support U.S. economic growth.

Some of the participants also noted that statistical models, including those based on the yield curve, suggested that the probability of a recession in the medium term had increased.