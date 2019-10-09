Fitch warns on tobacco growth

Fitch Ratings says it expects slower growth in the tobacco industry due to the recent regulatory scrutiny of next generation products, including vaping bans in several countries and some U.S. states and cities. The ratings agency also has a few thoughts on each of the major players.

On Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM): "We believe that Philip Morris International is likely to be less affected by the current regulatory scrutiny as it focuses on a heat-not-burn NGP rather than e-cigarettes. It has obtained approvals for this product, including in the US where it will be marketed by Altria under licence. So far it sells outside of the US. However, we view PMI's decision not to pursue its merger with Altria as a reflection of unpredictable growth in the sector."

On British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI): "We view British American Tobacco as significantly exposed to vaping and the US market generally. Still, the company confirmed in September that it expected to generate GBP5 billion of revenue by 2024 from NGPs despite pressures in the vaping segment. Given its deleveraging trajectory its financial headroom should be restored by end-2022."

On Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY): "Imperial Brands issued a profit warning in late September, principally because of the expected underperformance of NGPs in the US. This led to the announced departure of the company's CEO. Historically, the company's NGP push lagged behind its peers and only accelerated in 2018-2019. The company may benefit from a lower price point of its myblu products compared to BAT's Vype, especially if price-sensitive customers start switching from unbranded open systems. Our deleveraging assumptions for the company remain unchanged and assets disposals would be crucial in achieving that."

On Altria (NYSE:MO): "Altria is exposed to the US vaping market indirectly via its 35% stake in e-cigarettes producer JUUL. The links between the two companies have strengthened after two Altria executives became JUUL's CEO and chief regulatory officer... The probability Altria impairs the value of its 35% investment in Juul has increased materially due to considerably diminished and uncertain e-vaping growth prospects."