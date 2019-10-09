Sallie Mae launches three credit cards for college students, young adults

Sallie Mae (SLM +1.8% ) introduces three new credit cards designed for college students and young adults -- one even applies rewards earned to paying down a student loan.

The Ignite card is designed to help college students establish credit in responsible ways; earns 1% cash back on all purchases and after six straight months of on-time payments, cardholders unlock a 25% bonus on cash-back reward earned on all future purchases.

Accelerate offers a cash back bonus when cardholder apply their rewards to paying down any student loan; it offers 1.25% cash back on all purchases and a 25% bonus on cash back rewards that are used to pay down any federal or private student loan.

Evolve offers 1.25% cash back on all purchases and automatic 25% bonus on cash back earned on top two purchase categories each billing cycle.